Graeme Smith Anticipates Thrilling SA20 Season with New Twists

Former South African captain Graeme Smith is eagerly looking forward to the SA20 season, emphasizing enhanced fan experiences and top-tier cricket. He highlights the inclusion of Indian player Dinesh Karthik and a strong partnership with BCCI and IPL, aiming to bring Indian talent to South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:57 IST
Graeme Smith. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As the SA20 season approaches, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith expresses his enthusiasm, underscoring the league's commitment to elevating fan experiences and offering premier cricket. Smith shared his thoughts with ANI, emphasizing the importance of consistently delivering quality.

Investment in stadium amenities, family entertainment, and children's activities have been a priority, Smith noted. Renowned as one of cricket's finest captains, he praised the robust lineup of teams this season. "We're seeing quality players this year, including top South African talent," Smith remarked, highlighting the exciting match-ups on the horizon.

A focal point this season is Dinesh Karthik's participation with the Paarl Royals. Smith commended the Indian wicketkeeper-batter for his career and recent IPL successes, citing his potential impact on the team. The SA20 and Indian cricket connection remains pivotal, with Smith appreciating the support from BCCI and IPL in fostering this sporting relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

