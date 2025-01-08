Left Menu

Pat Cummins Leads Australia to Triumphant Border-Gavaskar Series Victory

Ricky Ponting praises Australian skipper Pat Cummins for his leadership as he guides Australia to a 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Cummins excelled with both ball and bat, but Australia's aging squad poses future challenges for upcoming series.

Pat Cummins. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of Australia's resounding 3-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, former cricketer Ricky Ponting has lavished praise on Australian captain Pat Cummins. According to Ponting, Cummins has significantly evolved as a leader, spearheading his team to reclaim the coveted trophy after almost a decade.

The series began with a setback for Australia as they faced defeat at the Perth Test. However, under Cummins' exemplary leadership, Australia made a remarkable comeback, clinching the series. Cummins not only stood out with his captaincy but also delivered stellar performances, becoming the series' second-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets and contributing crucial runs.

Ponting highlighted Cummins' steadfastness during challenging times, noting that the skipper often relies on himself to turn the tides. Despite Australia's success, Ponting pointed out the aging roster's potential difficulties in transitioning to a younger squad, stressing the need for integrating fresh talents into Australian cricket.

