PT Usha Challenges Sports Ministry Over IGU Elections Controversy

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha criticizes the sports ministry for allegedly interfering with national federations, particularly over contentious Indian Golf Union elections. She alleges procedural misconduct by the ministry, which she argues undermines sports governance credibility. Usha urges corrective action, emphasizing adherence to sports governance norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:24 IST
  India

In a heated exchange, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has condemned what she sees as interfering tactics by the sports ministry in the affairs of national federations, spotlighting the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections as a key example.

Usha's letter to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya alleges that the ministry has not been properly informed about critical issues, particularly regarding IGU elections recognized by the IOA. She faults the ministry's recognition of a faction within IGU that did not meet quorum requirements, causing confusion and procedural conflict.

Despite the ministry's adherence concerns with IOA's recognition of IGU factions, Usha defends the recognition, citing adherence to guidelines. She accuses the ministry of inconsistently applying norms and overstepping its bounds on national federations' autonomy, urging immediate corrective measures to uphold sports governance integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

