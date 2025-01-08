Left Menu

Proteas Aim for WTC Glory After Phenomenal 18 Months

Keshav Maharaj celebrates South Africa's qualification for the World Test Championship Final, highlighting the triumphs of both the men's and women's cricket teams over the last 18 months. As they prepare for the WTC Final against Australia at Lord's, Maharaj reflects on their consistent Test performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:10 IST
Keshav Maharaj. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj expressed joy over the Proteas' World Test Championship Final qualification, hailing it as a 'phenomenal' 18 months for the team. Maharaj spoke with ANI, underscoring the achievements of both men's and women's cricket teams, and emphasized the importance of delivering stellar performances in upcoming matches.

The Proteas' journey to the WTC final has been remarkable. Despite a shaky start to the 2023-25 WTC cycle, including a series loss in New Zealand, the team bounced back triumphantly. Wins against teams like West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan marked their path to the final. The return of experienced players and impressive performances by young talent were key to this success.

South Africa is set to face Australia at Lord's on June 11. With seasoned players such as Kagiso Rabada and Temba Bavuma and a promising lineup of newcomers like Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen, the team aims to secure victory in this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

