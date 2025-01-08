Miguel Herrera Takes Helm of Costa Rica's National Team

In a significant move for Costa Rican soccer, former Mexico coach Miguel Herrera has been appointed as the head coach of the national men's team. The Costa Rican soccer federation announced the decision late Tuesday, marking a new chapter in their pursuit of World Cup success.

The 56-year-old Herrera, renowned for leading Mexico to the 2014 World Cup and securing major victories, will replace Gustavo Alfaro, who resigned in August to lead Paraguay. Herrera brings a wealth of experience, having coached top division teams in Mexico, including Club America, with whom he won Apertura titles in 2013 and 2018.

Costa Rica joins 11 other countries in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, aiming for a berth in the 2026 World Cup, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico already qualified as hosts. The next round of qualifying matches is slated for September, where Herrera will steer the team towards potential success.

