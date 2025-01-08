Left Menu

Nail-Biting Draw: FC Goa and Hyderabad FC Share Spoils in Thrilling ISL Clash

In a gripping Indian Super League match, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. Armando Sadiku found the net for FC Goa, while Hyderabad FC leveled the score in added time through Allan Paulista, marking both teams' third draw this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:33 IST
FCG's Armando Sadiku in action against HFC's Ramhlunchhunga at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating Indian Super League encounter, FC Goa and Hyderabad FC battled to a 1-1 draw at Goa's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. Despite controlling possession equally, the visitors clinched a point with a late equalizer, marking the third draw of their campaign.

FC Goa's Armando Sadiku starred in the early minutes, nearly scoring with a backheel off a corner kick. Sadiku stayed active, narrowly missing another chance as Brison Fernandes set him up with an open net opportunity. Hyderabad's defense, however, held firm until Sadiku finally broke through in the 52nd minute.

Following a cohesive attacking effort, Sadiku capitalized on a precise Boris Singh cross, smashing it into the net. The game's dynamics shifted as FC Goa's Borja Herrera received a red card, followed by Hyderabad's Alex Saji's sending-off. Isaac Vanmalsawma's crossing ultimately enabled Allan Paulista to equalize, sealing the dramatic draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

