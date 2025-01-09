Barcelona's Triumph: Gavi and Yamal Shine in Super Cup Semi

In a thrilling display of football, Barcelona advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Jeddah. The dynamic team showcased their skill from the outset, with Gavi scoring the opening goal in the 17th minute.

As Athletic Bilbao mounted pressure, Barcelona maintained their defensive resolve. Early in the second half, Lamine Yamal doubled the score, securing Barcelona's lead.

Bilbao's late attempts were thwarted by offside rulings, ensuring a clean sheet for Barcelona. The team now prepares to face the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Real Madrid and Mallorca in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)