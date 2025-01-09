Left Menu

Barcelona's Triumph: Gavi and Yamal Shine in Super Cup Semi

Barcelona secured a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final. Goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal led the team to their third consecutive final appearance. Despite Bilbao's attempts, two offside decisions preserved Barca's clean sheet. Barcelona awaits the winner of Real Madrid vs. Mallorca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:30 IST
Barcelona's Triumph: Gavi and Yamal Shine in Super Cup Semi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a thrilling display of football, Barcelona advanced to the Spanish Super Cup final by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Jeddah. The dynamic team showcased their skill from the outset, with Gavi scoring the opening goal in the 17th minute.

As Athletic Bilbao mounted pressure, Barcelona maintained their defensive resolve. Early in the second half, Lamine Yamal doubled the score, securing Barcelona's lead.

Bilbao's late attempts were thwarted by offside rulings, ensuring a clean sheet for Barcelona. The team now prepares to face the winner of Thursday's semifinal between Real Madrid and Mallorca in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025