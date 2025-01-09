Left Menu

Sunshine and Ice: NHL Takes the Game Outdoors in Florida

The NHL will hold outdoor games in Florida next season, with the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning hosting matches in 2026. Florida, a growing hockey hub, sees the Panthers and Lightning set for games at major stadiums, showcasing the sport's expansion into warmer climates.

The NHL is set to make a significant break from tradition by bringing its outdoor games to the unlikely locale of Florida, known more for its beaches than ice rinks. In an unprecedented move, the Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic on January 2 at the Miami Marlins' stadium, while the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins in a Stadium Series game on February 1, 2026, at the Buccaneers' home arena.

Florida's emergence as a hockey powerhouse is underscored by the Panthers' first Stanley Cup win in 2024 and the Lightning's impressive history, including championships in 2020 and 2021. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman highlighted the state's rapid hockey growth, describing it as a 'hockey hotbed', bolstered by youth and high school participation.

Outdoor NHL games, a beloved tradition, have previously been played in warm climates like Los Angeles and Dallas. Florida will next join this list, celebrating the sport's increasing appeal beyond its traditional cold-weather boundaries. This decision marks another bold step in the NHL's efforts to broaden its geographic reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

