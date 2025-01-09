Bentancur's Unexpected Injury Clouds Tottenham's Cup Victory
Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a concerning head injury during the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool. After an awkward fall, he was stretchered off and taken to the hospital. The incident comes after his recent return from a ban, casting uncertainty over his participation.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was rushed to the hospital following a worrying head injury during his team's League Cup semi-final first-leg victory against Liverpool.
The incident occurred early in the match when Bentancur tried to reach a corner and landed awkwardly, prompting immediate concern as he lay on the pitch for nearly 10 minutes before being stretchered off.
Manager Ange Postecoglou refrained from speculating on the nature of the injury, confirming only that Bentancur was conscious and under observation. This setback comes shortly after Bentancur's return from a suspension for comments made about teammate Son Heung-min.
