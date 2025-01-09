Pratika Rawal: Harnessing Psychology to Shine in Indian Cricket

Pratika Rawal, a promising talent in Indian cricket, has seamlessly blended her passion for psychology with her cricket career. Recognizing the importance of mental strength early on, Pratika pursued psychology, which has become a vital aspect of her game, aiding her progression to the senior national women's team.

In her debut series against the West Indies, Pratika showcased her prowess by scoring commendable innings of 40 and 76, contributing significantly to India's series win. Her chemistry with Smriti Mandhana could shape a formidable opening partnership for India.

Balancing academia and cricket, Pratika's journey is supported by her coach Deepti Dhyani, who guides her on diet, fitness, and mental resilience. Pratika's fascination with understanding human behavior fuels her quest for excellence in both fields.

