A High-Stakes Showdown: Australian Open Draw Sets the Stage

The draw for the Australian Open has set the stage for high drama, positioning defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time victor Novak Djokovic on opposite sides. This arrangement rules out a repeat of last year's electrifying semifinal between the two, adding suspense to the season's opening major.

Top-ranked Sinner, who begins his title defense against Nicolas Jarry, may face challenges from Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Daniil Medvedev in his quarter. Meanwhile, Djokovic, now under the guidance of new coach Andy Murray, might meet Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in a potential blockbuster matchup.

Aryna Sabalenka, fresh from winning her second consecutive Melbourne Park title, is on track for a third, a feat not achieved since Martina Hingis. Sabalenka's journey begins against Sloane Stephens, with rising star Coco Gauff potentially in the semifinals. The tournament kicks off in Melbourne on Sunday morning, promising two weeks of thrilling tennis action.

(With inputs from agencies.)