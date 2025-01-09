Proteas' Planned Boycott: A Stand Against Gender Inequality in Cricket
South Africa's sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, advocates for the Proteas to boycott their upcoming match against Afghanistan due to the Taliban's ban on women's sports. Criticizing the ICC for inconsistencies, McKenzie highlights the need for decisive action in support of Afghan women cricketers by all cricketing bodies.
In a bold move, South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie has voiced his support for boycotting the Proteas' upcoming game against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban's ban on women's sports. The match is scheduled for February 21 in Karachi, Pakistan.
McKenzie expressed his frustration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing them of failing to adhere to their own mandates regarding the development of both men's and women's cricket. He drew parallels to past discrimination issues faced during apartheid.
The minister's call comes amid increasing pressure, with over 160 UK politicians urging England to similarly forgo their match against Afghanistan. The situation shines a spotlight on the ICC's inconsistent enforcement of rules, as evidenced by its suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket for government interference while allowing Afghanistan to flout gender equality guidelines.
