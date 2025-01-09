Left Menu

K L Rahul's Strategic Rest: A Key Move Ahead of Champions Trophy

K L Rahul, India's batter, may take a break from the upcoming series against England to prepare for the Champions Trophy. His performance in Australia was strong, making him a key player. However, he's vying for a spot against Pant and Samson in future selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:27 IST
K L Rahul's Strategic Rest: A Key Move Ahead of Champions Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket player, K L Rahul, is likely to be rested for the forthcoming white-ball series against England, set to begin in Kolkata on January 22.

This home series includes five T20 matches and three ODIs, all crucial as it leads up to the Champions Trophy commencing on February 19.

Rahul, despite requesting time off from Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy games, will join India for the Champions Trophy, as confirmed by a BCCI source to PTI. His impressive run total in Australia's Test series reaffirms his importance to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025