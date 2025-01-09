K L Rahul's Strategic Rest: A Key Move Ahead of Champions Trophy
K L Rahul, India's batter, may take a break from the upcoming series against England to prepare for the Champions Trophy. His performance in Australia was strong, making him a key player. However, he's vying for a spot against Pant and Samson in future selections.
India's cricket player, K L Rahul, is likely to be rested for the forthcoming white-ball series against England, set to begin in Kolkata on January 22.
This home series includes five T20 matches and three ODIs, all crucial as it leads up to the Champions Trophy commencing on February 19.
Rahul, despite requesting time off from Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy games, will join India for the Champions Trophy, as confirmed by a BCCI source to PTI. His impressive run total in Australia's Test series reaffirms his importance to the team.
