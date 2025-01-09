Left Menu

Everton Parts Ways with Manager Sean Dyche Amidst Relegation Struggles

Everton has dismissed manager Sean Dyche as the team faces relegation worries. Dyche's last match was a defeat to Bournemouth, marking five consecutive games without a win. Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman will temporarily take charge as the club seeks a new manager following its recent ownership change.

Updated: 09-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 22:54 IST
Everton Football Club has dismissed manager Sean Dyche as they grapple with relegation concerns, a decision announced just hours before their FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough. The move comes amid a challenging period for the club, currently sitting in 16th place, a mere point above the relegation zone after enduring a five-match winless streak since their last victory in early December.

Along with Dyche, his entire backroom staff including Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard, and Billy Mercer have also departed Everton. The club confirmed that under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman will assume interim control of the first team. Everton, under new ownership from the Friedkin Group, is actively searching for a new manager following this high-profile departure.

Sean Dyche, who was appointed in January 2023 to replace Frank Lampard, managed to keep Everton in the Premier League despite challenges including points deductions for financial breaches. However, the current season's poor start and mounting losses have led to mounting pressure and ultimately his dismissal as Everton aims to stabilize its position in the top flight.

