Alpine's Strategic Bet: Colapinto Signed as F1 Reserve Amid Doohan Speculation

The Alpine Formula One team has signed Argentine Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver, creating pressure on Australian rookie Jack Doohan. Colapinto's strong debut and Alpine's strategic focus on young talent may lead to Doohan being replaced if performance targets are unmet. The F1 season begins March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 23:27 IST
Alpine Formula One team intensified the competition for its drivers by signing Argentine Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver, with implications for Australian rookie Jack Doohan. The 21-year-old Colapinto impressed last season despite mid-season challenges, and his addition to Alpine's squad raises questions about Doohan's future.

Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore emphasized Franco's potential, stating that Colapinto's debut surprised many due to his remarkable performances for a newcomer. The move indicates Alpine's intent to secure young talents for future development and potential seat swaps, heightening internal team dynamics.

With the F1 season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, Briatore hinted at significant team developments throughout the season. The decision underscores a strategic reshuffle aligning with global sponsor interests and fan engagement, particularly in Latin America where Colapinto has strong support.

