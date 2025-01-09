Alpine's Strategic Bet: Colapinto Signed as F1 Reserve Amid Doohan Speculation

Alpine Formula One team intensified the competition for its drivers by signing Argentine Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver, with implications for Australian rookie Jack Doohan. The 21-year-old Colapinto impressed last season despite mid-season challenges, and his addition to Alpine's squad raises questions about Doohan's future.

Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore emphasized Franco's potential, stating that Colapinto's debut surprised many due to his remarkable performances for a newcomer. The move indicates Alpine's intent to secure young talents for future development and potential seat swaps, heightening internal team dynamics.

With the F1 season commencing with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, Briatore hinted at significant team developments throughout the season. The decision underscores a strategic reshuffle aligning with global sponsor interests and fan engagement, particularly in Latin America where Colapinto has strong support.

(With inputs from agencies.)