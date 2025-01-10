Left Menu

Lakers Game Postponed Amidst Wildfires, Elliott Partners with Amazon Prime

Key sports events see schedule changes: Lakers' NBA game postponed due to wildfires, Amazon Prime sponsors Chase Elliott, and Australian Open draws announced. 49ers interview Robert Saleh, Cardinals head to arbitration, and Marta extends stay at Orlando Pride. Major deals see Yankees complete offseason roster additions.

Updated: 10-01-2025 05:21 IST
Lakers Game Postponed Amidst Wildfires, Elliott Partners with Amazon Prime
The Los Angeles Lakers' scheduled game against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed on Thursday amid multiple wildfires sweeping the Los Angeles region. Despite the challenges, the Los Angeles Rams' playoff game is still set to proceed. Firefighters have been battling blazes across the county, successfully controlling another near the Hollywood Hills.

In NASCAR news, Amazon Prime has entered a sponsorship agreement with Hendrick Motorsports for Chase Elliott's car, beginning in 2025. This strategic move aims to boost awareness about Prime Video's entrance into the racing scene. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers have interviewed former Jets head coach Robert Saleh for their defensive coordinator position, adding intrigue to the off-season coaching turmoil.

Baseball arbitration cases are heating up as the St. Louis Cardinals head to hearings with Lars Nootbaar and others, even as the team avoids arbitration with several pitchers. Meanwhile, Brazilian soccer legend Marta has committed to Orlando Pride for an additional two years, defying speculations of retirement.

