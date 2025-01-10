Everton's Broja Subbed Off with New Injury Blow

Everton striker Armando Broja was carried off the field with a leg injury during Thursday's FA Cup clash against Peterborough. The incident occurred shortly after he was substituted in the 68th minute.

The injury happened during a seemingly harmless challenge with Emmanuel Fernandez, yet resulted in Broja landing awkwardly. Despite minimal contact, the Albanian international required extensive medical attention, receiving oxygen and being stretchered off.

This new injury is a major setback for Broja, 23, who has previously suffered significant injuries, including an ACL tear and an Achilles issue. Everton secured a 2-0 victory despite the setback, with goals from Beto and Iliman Ndiaye.

(With inputs from agencies.)