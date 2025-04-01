Erling Haaland's Injury Woes: Manchester City Struggles Continue

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is facing a potential absence of five to seven weeks after suffering an ankle injury, according to manager Pep Guardiola. This announcement follows City's initial statement that Haaland was undergoing specialist consultation to assess the injury's full extent.

Should Haaland be out for five weeks, he could return for the closing league matches and the FA Cup final on May 17, provided City overcomes Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. A seven-week recovery period would see him possibly returning for the FA Cup final and the final Premier League match.

City has been plagued with injuries this season, impacting its chances in domestic and international competitions. Guardiola's frustration is evident as the team struggles without key players, including Rodri, and adapts its lineup in Haaland's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)