Ronaldo's Brilliance: Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his scoring prowess once again, netting his 11th goal of the season to power Al-Nassr to a 3-1 victory over Al-Okhdood on Thursday. The match marked the resumption of the Saudi Pro League following a month's hiatus.

The early stages saw Al-Okhdood's Saviour Godwin break the deadlock, but Sadio Mane, the former Liverpool star, brought Al-Nassr level in the 29th minute. Just before the halftime whistle, Ronaldo converted a penalty to edge his team ahead.

At 39, Ronaldo continues to shine, having been last season's top scorer, and now trailing only Aleksandar Mitrovic in the current standings. Mane sealed the victory with his second goal in the 88th minute, pushing Al-Nassr to third in the league standings, behind Al-Hilal and leaders Al-Ittihad.

(With inputs from agencies.)