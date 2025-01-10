Steve Smith Nears 10,000 Test Runs Milestone, Focuses on Future Achievements

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has candidly expressed his feelings about narrowly missing the 10,000 Test runs milestone by a mere run. His dismissal in the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India was a minor setback overshadowed by the overall series victory his team achieved.

Smith's performance in the series revitalized his standing as an elite Test player, boasting two centuries despite stumbling in the initial games. His near-Miss left him just shy of joining Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting as the only Australians to reach the distinguished mark.

Quoted by FOX Sports, Smith reflected upon the milestone's significance and its mind-straying distraction during the match. He remains optimistic, eyeing the upcoming Sri Lanka-Australia Test in Galle as his next opportunity to surpass the 10,000-run mark

(With inputs from agencies.)