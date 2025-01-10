Zheng Qinwen's Quest to Break the Sabalenka Spell

Despite a triumphant 2024 season that saw her claiming the Olympic singles gold, Zheng Qinwen remains determined to conquer her biggest challenge yet: ending her losing streak against Aryna Sabalenka.

The young Chinese tennis star suffered five defeats last year to the Belarusian player, marking a tough psychological hurdle as she gears up for the upcoming Australian Open.

With a revised coaching team and a determined mindset, Zheng is hopeful that her evolving strategy will soon yield victory over her formidable rival, marking a new chapter in her promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)