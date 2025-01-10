Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen's Quest to Break the Sabalenka Spell

Despite her Olympic success in 2024, Zheng Qinwen continues to struggle against Aryna Sabalenka, losing five times last year, including in major tournaments. Determined to end this losing streak, Zheng is focused on improving her game and remains optimistic about her future matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 12:19 IST
Zheng Qinwen

Despite a triumphant 2024 season that saw her claiming the Olympic singles gold, Zheng Qinwen remains determined to conquer her biggest challenge yet: ending her losing streak against Aryna Sabalenka.

The young Chinese tennis star suffered five defeats last year to the Belarusian player, marking a tough psychological hurdle as she gears up for the upcoming Australian Open.

With a revised coaching team and a determined mindset, Zheng is hopeful that her evolving strategy will soon yield victory over her formidable rival, marking a new chapter in her promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

