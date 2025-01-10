Varun Aaron Bids Farewell to Cricket: A Journey of Passion and Resilience

In a significant announcement on Friday, injury-prone Indian pacer Varun Aaron declared his retirement from 'representative cricket' following Jharkhand's exit in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 35-year-old cricketer, who embarked on his international journey in 2011, represented India in nine ODIs and an equal number of Tests. He had already stepped away from red-ball cricket last year.

Aaron expressed deep appreciation on Instagram, announcing his retirement from the game that has been central to his life for the past two decades. He acknowledged the challenges of overcoming numerous injuries and credited the National Cricket Academy's support for his perseverance. Although he retires from professional play, Aaron remains committed to enjoying the smaller joys and staying connected to the sport he loves.

