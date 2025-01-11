Left Menu

Liverpool's Pursuit of Quadruple Glory Continues

Liverpool maintains its quest for an unprecedented quadruple with a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup. The Premier League giants head into the semifinals of the English League Cup, showcasing formidable talent including standout performances from Diogo Jota and debutant Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool's dream of claiming an unprecedented quadruple remains alive following a dominant 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup held on Saturday.

Sitting at the helm of both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool seamlessly advances into the semifinals of the English League Cup, bolstering their quest for multiple victories.

Accrington Stanley, a fourth-division team, was unable to halt Liverpool's progress in soccer's iconic knockout tournament. Standout performances came from Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns, and Federico Chiesa, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha breaking records as Liverpool's second-youngest debutant.

