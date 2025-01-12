Left Menu

Thrilling Comebacks and Weather Woes: A Nail-Biting Start to the Australian Open

The Australian Open kicked off with Kei Nishikori's remarkable five-set comeback and a weather-induced disruption. Rain hampered several matches, while Jessica Pegula managed a knee injury situation smartly before participating. NBA and NHL updates included late-game heroics from Ja Morant and Nick Suzuki, rounding off a thrilling weekend in sports.

Updated: 12-01-2025 13:28 IST
The Australian Open began under dramatic skies as veteran tennis player Kei Nishikori made a triumphant return, overcoming Thiago Monteiro in a gripping five-set match.

However, rain proved a formidable opponent, causing several disruptions and cancellations, leaving many fans seeking shelter while the organizers contended with last-minute scheduling adjustments.

Amidst the tennis drama, in the basketball world, Ja Morant demonstrated clutch performance skills, leading the Grizzlies to victory, while Nick Suzuki secured a win for the Canadiens in overtime against the Capitals in the NHL.

