Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in a Nerve-Wracking Opener at Australian Open

Zheng Qinwen, China's tennis sensation, began her Australian Open campaign with a victory marked by nerves and resilience. Overcoming jitters, the fifth seed achieved a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win against Romania's Anca Todoni on a stormy Melbourne Day 1.

A year ago, Zheng's tennis journey reached a transformative peak at Melbourne Park, concluding as a runner-up. Her year witnessed further triumph with an Olympic gold. Despite these accomplishments, she faced familiar tension before her clash at Rod Laver Arena.

While securing the first-set tiebreak was challenging, Zheng seamlessly dominated the second set. Her win unfolded under a closed roof amid adverse weather, allowing her to play in her favored conditions. Other notable Sunday victors included Mirra Andreeva, Donna Vekic, and Arthur Fils.

