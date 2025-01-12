Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen Triumphs in a Nerve-Wracking Opener at Australian Open

Zheng Qinwen, a Chinese tennis star, overcame a nervy start at the Australian Open, achieving victory in her first-round match against Anca Todoni with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win. Last year's runner-up and now a 2024 Olympic gold medalist, Zheng's game is most effective on hard courts.

Zheng Qinwen, China's tennis sensation, began her Australian Open campaign with a victory marked by nerves and resilience. Overcoming jitters, the fifth seed achieved a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win against Romania's Anca Todoni on a stormy Melbourne Day 1.

A year ago, Zheng's tennis journey reached a transformative peak at Melbourne Park, concluding as a runner-up. Her year witnessed further triumph with an Olympic gold. Despite these accomplishments, she faced familiar tension before her clash at Rod Laver Arena.

While securing the first-set tiebreak was challenging, Zheng seamlessly dominated the second set. Her win unfolded under a closed roof amid adverse weather, allowing her to play in her favored conditions. Other notable Sunday victors included Mirra Andreeva, Donna Vekic, and Arthur Fils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

