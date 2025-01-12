Zheng Qinwen: Rising Star Shines at Australian Open Despite Nerves
Zheng Qinwen, a rising tennis star, began her 2025 season successfully at the Australian Open, overcoming nerves to win her first-round match against Anca Todoni. Despite a tense first set, Zheng's power-based game proved effective. Her previous year included significant achievements like an Olympic gold medal for China.
- Country:
- Australia
As Zheng Qinwen took the courts at the 2025 Australian Open, she was a transformed athlete from the year prior. Having secured an Olympic gold medal and a runner-up finish at Melbourne Park last year, Zheng entered Rod Laver Arena with bittersweet nerves.
Despite hiccups in the initial set against Anca Todoni, Zheng's resilience shone through, allowing her to clinch a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory in the first round. Todoni, a 20-year-old Romanian qualifier, briefly challenged Zheng but couldn't sustain her momentum.
Zheng's achievements last season marked a milestone in her tennis career. Her adaptability to hard courts and indoor play paid off under a stormy sky, where weather disruptions played havoc with other matches not protected by a retractable roof.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling Comeback: Delhi SG Pipers Clinch Victory in Dramatic Shoot-out
Bengaluru FC's Stellar Victory Over Chennaiyin FC Sparks ISL Championship Race
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Roar to Victory in Thriller
Tailenders Triumph: South Africa's Dramatic Test Victory Over Pakistan
Rabada's Batting Heroics Secure Thrilling Victory for South Africa