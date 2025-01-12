Zheng Qinwen: Rising Star Shines at Australian Open Despite Nerves

As Zheng Qinwen took the courts at the 2025 Australian Open, she was a transformed athlete from the year prior. Having secured an Olympic gold medal and a runner-up finish at Melbourne Park last year, Zheng entered Rod Laver Arena with bittersweet nerves.

Despite hiccups in the initial set against Anca Todoni, Zheng's resilience shone through, allowing her to clinch a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory in the first round. Todoni, a 20-year-old Romanian qualifier, briefly challenged Zheng but couldn't sustain her momentum.

Zheng's achievements last season marked a milestone in her tennis career. Her adaptability to hard courts and indoor play paid off under a stormy sky, where weather disruptions played havoc with other matches not protected by a retractable roof.

(With inputs from agencies.)