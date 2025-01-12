India's Women Cricketers Shine in Dominant ODI Victory Over Ireland

India's women cricketers put on a commanding performance against Ireland in the second ODI on Sunday, amassing a formidable 370/5 in 50 overs. Leading the charge were Jemimah Rodrigues, with a blazing 102, Harleen Deol scoring 89, and Smriti Mandhana with a solid 73.

Ireland's bowlers faced a daunting challenge as India's top order dominated, with Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast managing to take two wickets each. The home side's batting response fell short, with Christina Coulter Reilly standing out with an 80-run knock.

India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Deepti Sharma's 3 wickets for 37 runs, ensured a comfortable victory. Titas Sadhu and Priya Mishra contributed crucial wickets to restrict Ireland to 254/7, highlighting India's all-round cricketing strength.

