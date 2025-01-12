Left Menu

India's Women Cricketers Shine in Dominant ODI Victory Over Ireland

India showcased their prowess in the second Women's ODI against Ireland with a stellar 370/5 in 50 overs, thanks to key contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, and Smriti Mandhana. Ireland managed 254/7 in response, as India's disciplined bowling, led by Deepti Sharma, secured a comfortable win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:59 IST
India's Women Cricketers Shine in Dominant ODI Victory Over Ireland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's women cricketers put on a commanding performance against Ireland in the second ODI on Sunday, amassing a formidable 370/5 in 50 overs. Leading the charge were Jemimah Rodrigues, with a blazing 102, Harleen Deol scoring 89, and Smriti Mandhana with a solid 73.

Ireland's bowlers faced a daunting challenge as India's top order dominated, with Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast managing to take two wickets each. The home side's batting response fell short, with Christina Coulter Reilly standing out with an 80-run knock.

India's bowling attack, spearheaded by Deepti Sharma's 3 wickets for 37 runs, ensured a comfortable victory. Titas Sadhu and Priya Mishra contributed crucial wickets to restrict Ireland to 254/7, highlighting India's all-round cricketing strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025