Young Prodigy Ira Jadhav Shatters Records with Triple Century

In a groundbreaking achievement, 14-year-old Ira Jadhav has become the first Indian cricketer to score a triple century in Under-19 cricket. Jadhav's impressive innings of 346 runs propelled Mumbai to a historic victory against Meghalaya in the U19 Women's One Day Trophy on Sunday.

A student at Sharadashram Vidyamandir, Jadhav's explosive innings included 42 fours and 16 sixes, completed in just 157 balls. This feat not only highlights her talent but also places her score as the highest in Indian Youth List A matches.

Despite being unsold in the recent Women's Premier League auction, Jadhav remains optimistic, as she is a standby for India's U19 T20 World Cup team for the upcoming tournament in Malaysia.

