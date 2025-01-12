Railways and Services Dominate 59th National Cross Country Championships

In a captivating display at the 59th National Cross Country Championships, Railways and Services athletes emerged as the top contenders. Hukam and Ankita grabbed headlines by claiming the men's and women's 10km individual titles, respectively.

The Services team, led by runners like Hukam and Ishwar Verma, dominated the men's competition, overpowering rivals and securing the men's overall team championship. Railways secured second place, with Rajasthan finishing third.

In the women's category, Railways took home the team trophy, outpacing competitors from Uttar Pradesh and the Police Sports Control Board. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh athletes excelled in the U-20 men's category, winning both individual and team titles, while Maharashtra claimed victory in the women's U-20 team event.

(With inputs from agencies.)