Railways and Services Dominate 59th National Cross Country Championships

Railways and Services shone at the 59th National Cross Country Championships, with Hukam and Ankita clinching the men’s and women’s 10km titles respectively. Services secured the overall men's team trophy, while Railways won the women's team championship. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra excelled in the U-20 categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 20:55 IST
In a captivating display at the 59th National Cross Country Championships, Railways and Services athletes emerged as the top contenders. Hukam and Ankita grabbed headlines by claiming the men's and women's 10km individual titles, respectively.

The Services team, led by runners like Hukam and Ishwar Verma, dominated the men's competition, overpowering rivals and securing the men's overall team championship. Railways secured second place, with Rajasthan finishing third.

In the women's category, Railways took home the team trophy, outpacing competitors from Uttar Pradesh and the Police Sports Control Board. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh athletes excelled in the U-20 men's category, winning both individual and team titles, while Maharashtra claimed victory in the women's U-20 team event.

