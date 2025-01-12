In a thrilling French league encounter, Deiver Machado propelled Lens to a 2-1 victory over Le Havre with a decisive late header. This win positions Lens just one point away from Lyon, currently in sixth place.

The absent Abdukodir Khusanov fueled speculation with reports indicating a potential 50 million euro ($51 million) transfer to Manchester City. The 20-year-old Uzbek defender had only recently joined Lens on a modest fee from Energetik-BGU Minsk.

Despite veteran Andre Ayew's early strike for Le Havre, followed by Goduine Koyalipou's equalizer, the club continues its downward spiral, now on a five-match losing streak and languishing in 17th place. Moreover, the day's fixtures included PSG facing Saint-Etienne, Toulouse against Strasbourg, and Montpellier battling Angers.

