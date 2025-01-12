Left Menu

Late Goal Lifts Lens Over Le Havre in French League Showdown

Deiver Machado scored a late goal as Lens defeated Le Havre 2-1 in the French league. The victory places Lens just one point behind sixth-place Lyon. Lens' Abdukodir Khusanov missed the match amid transfer rumors to Manchester City. Le Havre's struggles continue with their fifth consecutive loss.

In a thrilling French league encounter, Deiver Machado propelled Lens to a 2-1 victory over Le Havre with a decisive late header. This win positions Lens just one point away from Lyon, currently in sixth place.

The absent Abdukodir Khusanov fueled speculation with reports indicating a potential 50 million euro ($51 million) transfer to Manchester City. The 20-year-old Uzbek defender had only recently joined Lens on a modest fee from Energetik-BGU Minsk.

Despite veteran Andre Ayew's early strike for Le Havre, followed by Goduine Koyalipou's equalizer, the club continues its downward spiral, now on a five-match losing streak and languishing in 17th place. Moreover, the day's fixtures included PSG facing Saint-Etienne, Toulouse against Strasbourg, and Montpellier battling Angers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

