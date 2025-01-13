Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Winning Streak Continues at Australian Open

Coco Gauff overcame Sofia Kenin in a challenging match at the Australian Open, continuing her winning streak with a 6-3 6-3 victory. The third seed, despite battling bright sunlight and errors, advanced to the second round. Gauff will next face Britain's Jodie Burrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 07:54 IST
Coco Gauff faced a formidable test against former champion Sofia Kenin but held her ground to secure a place in the Australian Open's second round with a resilient 6-3 6-3 win on Rod Laver Arena this Monday.

The third seed, who recently led the U.S. to victory in the United Cup, overcame challenges posed by both the intense sunlight and her own mistakes in the first set, ultimately closing it with an ace after a grueling 44 minutes.

Kenin, the victor over Gauff in the 2020 Melbourne title run, showed inconsistent form. Nonetheless, she could not capitalize on breaking Gauff, who secured her tenth consecutive win as Kenin's errant forehand marked the final play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

