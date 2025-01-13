Arsenal's FA Cup Setback: A Striker's Woe
Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury during the FA Cup match against Manchester United. Replaced by Raheem Sterling, Jesus' injury raises concerns, especially with the team already missing Bukayo Saka. Manager Mikel Arteta remains focused on strengthening the squad amidst calls for new signings.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed significant concern following Gabriel Jesus' knee injury, sustained during the team's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United. The incident occurred in the first half when Jesus attempted to tackle United's Bruno Fernandes.
As Jesus signaled pain, he was replaced by Raheem Sterling and taken off the field on a stretcher. Despite an extra-man advantage due to a red card for United's Diogo Dalot, Arsenal only managed a 1-1 draw, eventually losing 5-3 on penalties.
The setback against United adds to Arsenal's challenge as they face a depleted attack with Bukayo Saka also sidelined. Arteta may need to seek new forwards in the transfer market to bolster his squad.
