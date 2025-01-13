Left Menu

Barça Triumphs Again: Real Madrid's Super Cup Setback

Real Madrid fell to a 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia. Kylian Mbappé scored early, but Barcelona took control with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Alejandro Balde. Rodrygo netted for Madrid as Barcelona secured their third consecutive win of 2025.

Updated: 13-01-2025 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's quest for redemption in the latest 'clasico' against Barcelona ended in another disappointment, as they suffered a 5-2 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. The match marked another setback for Madrid, who had previously lost 4-0 to Barcelona in the Spanish league in October. Despite an early goal by Kylian Mbappé, the team was overrun by Barcelona's offensive onslaught.

The Catalan side secured victory with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha—who scored twice—and Alejandro Balde. Barcelona's Rodrygo found the net for Madrid on the hour mark following the dismissal of Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the second half. The win signaled Barcelona's third straight triumph in 2025, building momentum after consecutive losses at the end of last year.

Atletico Madrid also made headlines, achieving a club record with their 14th consecutive win after defeating Osasuna 1-0. Julián Álvarez's decisive goal at the Metropolitano stadium helped Atletico climb to the top of the Spanish league. Coach Diego Simeone praised the team's remarkable growth, as they sit one point ahead of second-place Madrid and maintain a six-point lead over Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

