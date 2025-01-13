Left Menu

Jamwal Shines in National Boxing Championship Semifinals

Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh defeated Shiva Thapa in the men's National Boxing Championship semifinals. Notable victories include SSCB's Sachin Siwach winning in lightweight and Lakshya Chahar's win in light heavyweight. SSCB remains dominant with multiple semifinal wins across weight classes, while Narender of Uttarakhand excelled in super heavyweight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:25 IST
In a pulsating semifinal at the men's National Boxing Championship, Himachal Pradesh's Abhinash Jamwal defeated the defending welterweight champion Shiva Thapa in a display of skill and tenacity.

Jamwal emerged as a standout performer, showcasing his ability by defeating 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, SSCB continued their dominance, securing places in the finals for eight of their boxers. Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach and Lakshya Chahar were among those making headlines with their victories, highlighting SSCB's prowess across multiple divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

