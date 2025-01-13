Jamwal Shines in National Boxing Championship Semifinals

In a pulsating semifinal at the men's National Boxing Championship, Himachal Pradesh's Abhinash Jamwal defeated the defending welterweight champion Shiva Thapa in a display of skill and tenacity.

Jamwal emerged as a standout performer, showcasing his ability by defeating 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar earlier in the tournament.

Meanwhile, SSCB continued their dominance, securing places in the finals for eight of their boxers. Former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach and Lakshya Chahar were among those making headlines with their victories, highlighting SSCB's prowess across multiple divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)