Oliviero Toscani: The Legacy of Provocative Imagery

Renowned for his provocative advertising campaigns that left an indelible mark on Benetton's identity, Oliviero Toscani passed away on Monday at 82, his family confirmed.

Having battled amyloidosis, the celebrated photographer, known for challenging societal norms through controversial imagery during his tenure at Benetton, was hospitalized in serious condition last Friday.

From pioneering impactful advertisements to reigniting a partnership with Luciano Benetton, Toscani's legacy in photography and advertising endures despite controversies, including his commentary on the 2018 Morandi Bridge disaster.

