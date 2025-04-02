Congress Stands United Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

In a significant political maneuver, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several prominent Congress members of Parliament gathered on Wednesday to formulate a strategy against the impending Waqf Amendment Bill. The meeting included discussions by key figures such as Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari, reflecting the party's unified front.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the bill, criticizing the government's approach and warning against bypassing religious sentiments for political gains. He urged the government to reconsider its stance, respecting faith and voluntary religious donations.

Opposition from the INDIA bloc was immediate, with Congress' K Suresh and Khaleequr Rahman deeming the bill unconstitutional. Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav echoed these sentiments, describing the amendments as dictatorial. Despite majoritarian tactics, the opposition seeks to engage in discussions, stressing transparency in legislative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)