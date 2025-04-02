Left Menu

Congress Stands United Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, strategized to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill in a meeting with Lok Sabha MPs. The bill, viewed as unconstitutional by the opposition, faces strong objection from the Congress and allied parties, emphasizing the need for sensitive handling of religious property matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 11:51 IST
Congress Stands United Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
Rahul Gandhi, Congress Lok Sabha MPs holds meeting (Photo/X@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political maneuver, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several prominent Congress members of Parliament gathered on Wednesday to formulate a strategy against the impending Waqf Amendment Bill. The meeting included discussions by key figures such as Gaurav Gogoi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari, reflecting the party's unified front.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the bill, criticizing the government's approach and warning against bypassing religious sentiments for political gains. He urged the government to reconsider its stance, respecting faith and voluntary religious donations.

Opposition from the INDIA bloc was immediate, with Congress' K Suresh and Khaleequr Rahman deeming the bill unconstitutional. Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav echoed these sentiments, describing the amendments as dictatorial. Despite majoritarian tactics, the opposition seeks to engage in discussions, stressing transparency in legislative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025