Parimatch Expands into New Cricket Markets with SA20 and ILT20
Parimatch is introducing new markets as the SA20 and ILT20 cricket seasons commence in 2025. Fans can place bets on players like Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine, with a variety of betting options focusing on batting and bowling performances. The SA20 and ILT20 leagues promise exciting matches across top venues in South Africa and the UAE.
Parimatch is venturing into new markets as the SA20 and ILT20 cricket seasons kick off in 2025. Eager fans can now place bets on star cricketers such as Nicholas Pooran, representing MI Emirates, and Sunil Narine, playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, among others. These expansions come as Parimatch introduces a range of betting markets, allowing fans to wager on various cricket milestones.
The SA20 Season 3, running from January 9 to February 8, 2025, will see six teams competing in 34 matches at various South African venues. Similarly, the ILT20 tournament will take place from January 11 to February 9, 2025, in the UAE, featuring six teams battling it out across 34 matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
Cricket enthusiasts can explore numerous betting options, including predictions on wickets, centuries, and more for players like Pooran and Narine, as well as team-focused markets such as those for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. This immersive experience by Parimatch enriches fan engagement with vibrant cricket action.
