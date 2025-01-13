Left Menu

Parimatch Expands into New Cricket Markets with SA20 and ILT20

Parimatch is introducing new markets as the SA20 and ILT20 cricket seasons commence in 2025. Fans can place bets on players like Nicholas Pooran and Sunil Narine, with a variety of betting options focusing on batting and bowling performances. The SA20 and ILT20 leagues promise exciting matches across top venues in South Africa and the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:15 IST
Parimatch Expands into New Cricket Markets with SA20 and ILT20
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parimatch is venturing into new markets as the SA20 and ILT20 cricket seasons kick off in 2025. Eager fans can now place bets on star cricketers such as Nicholas Pooran, representing MI Emirates, and Sunil Narine, playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, among others. These expansions come as Parimatch introduces a range of betting markets, allowing fans to wager on various cricket milestones.

The SA20 Season 3, running from January 9 to February 8, 2025, will see six teams competing in 34 matches at various South African venues. Similarly, the ILT20 tournament will take place from January 11 to February 9, 2025, in the UAE, featuring six teams battling it out across 34 matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Cricket enthusiasts can explore numerous betting options, including predictions on wickets, centuries, and more for players like Pooran and Narine, as well as team-focused markets such as those for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. This immersive experience by Parimatch enriches fan engagement with vibrant cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025