Litton Das Breaks Silence on Champions Trophy Omission

Bangladesh veteran cricketer Litton Das expressed candid feelings about his exclusion from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Following Sunday's announcement, which saw several key players left out, Das acknowledged his non-selection, attributing it to his recent poor performances, as per ICC reports.

The 30-year-old Das had recently impressed with a stunning innings of 125 runs off 55 balls in the Bangladesh Premier League against Durbar Rajshahi. Despite this, he admitted the selectors had little choice but to omit him due to his lack of form. "Selection wasn't in my control. The selectors decide who plays," Das stated.

Reflecting on his recent form, Das noted his struggles, with recent scores failing to surpass single digits and a dearth of 50-plus scores since October 2023. He expressed determination to improve, focusing on enhancing his game to earn another chance with the national team.

