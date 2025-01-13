Juventus Seeks Redemption Against Atalanta

Juventus faces a critical encounter with Serie A's high-flyers Atalanta this Tuesday, following a disappointing draw against Torino. Despite remaining unbeaten, manager Thiago Motta has expressed dissatisfaction with the team's twelve draws out of nineteen games, which have placed them fifth in the standings.

Motta, speaking ahead of the match, highlighted the team's determination to rectify the recent stalemates. 'We are the first to be angry,' he stated, emphasizing Juventus's focus on achieving victory against the formidable Atalanta.

The team's challenge is compounded by the potential absence of key striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is grappling with a muscular issue. With Motta planning to evaluate Vlahovic's fitness in training, Juventus remains hopeful for his crucial contribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)