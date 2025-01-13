Left Menu

A Dramatic Day at the Australian Open: Top Highlights

Day two of the Australian Open was filled with thrilling matches and remarkable performances. Naomi Osaka overcame Caroline Garcia, while Novak Djokovic secured a four-set win over Nishesh Basavareddy. Victories were also achieved by Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, as players battled for a spot in the next round.

Updated: 13-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:23 IST
Day two of the Australian Open showcased intense matches and surprising performances as players vied for advancement. Naomi Osaka avenged her earlier defeat, taking down Caroline Garcia in a grueling three-set battle. The four-times Grand Slam champion now looks ahead to her next challenge against Karolina Muchova.

In another captivating match, Novak Djokovic, aiming for his 25th Grand Slam title, endured a four-set game against Nishesh Basavareddy. The seasoned player demonstrated resilience, securing his place in the next round where he faces Jaime Faria from Portugal.

The day also saw standout performances from Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe. Alcaraz, a young Grand Slam champ, dominated his match against Alexander Shevchenko, while Tiafoe triumphed over Arthur Rinderknech in a thrilling five-setter, highlighting the competitive spirit of this year's Australian Open.

