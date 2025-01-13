Anuj Rawat's Decision: IPL Camp Over Ranji Trophy

Anuj Rawat, Delhi's senior wicketkeeper-batter, has sparked controversy by joining the IPL team Gujarat Titans' training camp in Surat. This decision conspicuously ignores the ongoing Ranji Trophy camp at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, preceding their matchup against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Despite BCCI's strong recommendation for players to prioritize red-ball cricket during this season, Rawat's choice reveals his priorities, just a week before red-ball cricket resumes. Interestingly, Rawat did not seek permission from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for this move, raising administrative eyebrows.

The Gujarat Titans statement affirmed the presence of several key players, including Ishant Sharma, who has already excused himself from future red-ball commitments, making Rawat's case more perplexing. This scenario underscores the ongoing struggle between IPL's lucrative allure and domestic cricket responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)