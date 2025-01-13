Kapil Dev's Take: Comparing Cricket Generations is Unfair

Legendary Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has urged cricket enthusiasts to refrain from comparing contemporary stars like Jasprit Bumrah with players from previous generations. Dev emphasized the disparities between eras during a media interaction at a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event.

According to Kapil Dev, drawing parallels across different cricketing eras is impractical. "Do not compare. You just cannot compare one generation with the other," he remarked, noting the changing dynamics of the game, such as the ease of scoring 300 runs now, which wasn't feasible during his playing days. Dev recalled bowling 284 overs in a challenging 1991-92 series against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah recently shone as the 'Player of the Series' in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, claiming 32 wickets at a remarkable average of 13.06. Despite his heroics, he faced limitations in the series finale due to back issues. Reflecting on the lackluster form of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kapil expressed confidence in their decision-making, saying, "They are both big players. When they feel it is not the right time to play, they will hang up their boots on their own." The 2024-25 Test season was indeed tough for Rohit and Kohli, with both recording significantly below-par performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)