India Triumphs in Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Match Against Nepal

In a spectacular opening to the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, India secured a decisive 42-37 victory over Nepal at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday. The match was distinguished by an exceptional all-round performance led by captain Pratik Waikar, providing the Indian team with a robust foundation for the tournament.

India's dominant presence was felt from the onset, as they swiftly neutralized Nepal's first line of defense within just 60 seconds of Turn 1. Stellar flying jumps from both Pratik Waikar and Ramji Kashyap propelled India to an overwhelming 14-point lead, with three minutes still remaining in the initial phase.

Highlighting the evening's thrilling action was Sachin Bhargo, who stepped in as the 'Wazir' and executed a breathtaking skydive maneuver, extending India's score to 24 touch points by the halftime break. This move played a crucial role in thwarting Nepal's chances of claiming a 'Dream Run'.

(With inputs from agencies.)