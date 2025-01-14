Left Menu

Sociedad's Streak: Kubo Secures Win Amid Fixture Fury

Real Sociedad achieved a sixth consecutive clean sheet at home, securing a 1-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga. Despite challenging fixture conditions, Takefusa Kubo's early second half goal marked Sociedad's first league win since December and advanced them to seventh place in the standings.

In an intense La Liga fixture, Real Sociedad emerged victorious against Villarreal with a 1-0 win, marking their sixth consecutive clean sheet at home. The match unfolded amid Sociedad's protest against a demanding schedule of three games in seven days.

The victory was orchestrated by Japanese winger Takefusa Kubo, who capitalized on a clearance to charge into the Villarreal box and score six minutes after halftime. This goal not only ensured Sociedad's first league win since December but also elevated them to seventh in the standings.

Sociedad's defensive resilience remains a highlight, as they maintain an impressive run at home. However, the team continues to voice its concerns over the congested fixture list, positioning them two points behind Villarreal in the league table.

