Kohli and Pant's Uncertain Participation in Ranji Trophy

Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are listed among Delhi's potential players for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy, though their participation is uncertain.

Cricket veterans like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri urge current players, such as Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to engage in red-ball cricket to improve form. Despite Rohit joining Mumbai's training, it's unclear if he'll play the Ranji Trophy starting January 23. The debate around Kohli's need for Ranji to regain form persists; he last played in 2012, while Pant's last participation was in the 2017-18 season.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)'s practice of naming star players as probables continues, but their final selection depends on availability. A DDCA official expressed skepticism over the value of Kohli and Pant's participation, given no Test matches loom before June. Despite recent form struggles, especially Kohli's, Rohit Sharma had previously opted out of a Test in Australia.

