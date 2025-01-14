Left Menu

Kohli and Pant's Uncertain Participation in Ranji Trophy

The inclusion of Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in Delhi's probable list for the Ranji Trophy draws attention but their participation remains uncertain. With no Test matches until June, the need for them to play red-ball cricket is being debated. Meanwhile, the squad for the Ranji Trophy's next round hangs in balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:56 IST
Kohli and Pant's Uncertain Participation in Ranji Trophy
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are listed among Delhi's potential players for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy, though their participation is uncertain.

Cricket veterans like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri urge current players, such as Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to engage in red-ball cricket to improve form. Despite Rohit joining Mumbai's training, it's unclear if he'll play the Ranji Trophy starting January 23. The debate around Kohli's need for Ranji to regain form persists; he last played in 2012, while Pant's last participation was in the 2017-18 season.

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA)'s practice of naming star players as probables continues, but their final selection depends on availability. A DDCA official expressed skepticism over the value of Kohli and Pant's participation, given no Test matches loom before June. Despite recent form struggles, especially Kohli's, Rohit Sharma had previously opted out of a Test in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025