Former Odisha CM Honors Athletic Star Hima Das

On Tuesday, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik celebrated Arjuna awardee Hima Das's significant achievements in athletics by felicitating her at his residence, Naveen Niwas.

Das, hailing from Assam, was commended by Patnaik, who also holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, recognizing her exemplary performance and wishing her well for future endeavors.

In response, Das expressed her admiration for Patnaik's contribution to developing world-class sports facilities in Odisha. She emphasized how such infrastructure is beneficial for nurturing athletes' skills on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)