Left Menu

Former Odisha CM Honors Athletic Star Hima Das

Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Arjuna awardee athlete Hima Das for her outstanding performance. Das, from Assam, met Patnaik, who praised sports infrastructure developed in Odisha. Das appreciated Patnaik's efforts in paving the way for athletes' success on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:50 IST
Former Odisha CM Honors Athletic Star Hima Das
Hima Das
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik celebrated Arjuna awardee Hima Das's significant achievements in athletics by felicitating her at his residence, Naveen Niwas.

Das, hailing from Assam, was commended by Patnaik, who also holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, recognizing her exemplary performance and wishing her well for future endeavors.

In response, Das expressed her admiration for Patnaik's contribution to developing world-class sports facilities in Odisha. She emphasized how such infrastructure is beneficial for nurturing athletes' skills on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025