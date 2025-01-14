Former Odisha CM Honors Athletic Star Hima Das
Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Arjuna awardee athlete Hima Das for her outstanding performance. Das, from Assam, met Patnaik, who praised sports infrastructure developed in Odisha. Das appreciated Patnaik's efforts in paving the way for athletes' success on the global stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik celebrated Arjuna awardee Hima Das's significant achievements in athletics by felicitating her at his residence, Naveen Niwas.
Das, hailing from Assam, was commended by Patnaik, who also holds the position of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, recognizing her exemplary performance and wishing her well for future endeavors.
In response, Das expressed her admiration for Patnaik's contribution to developing world-class sports facilities in Odisha. She emphasized how such infrastructure is beneficial for nurturing athletes' skills on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Century-Long Legacy: Assam's Rice Revolution
Key Suspect Apprehended in Major Assam Arms Haul Case
Assam's Special Task Force Nabs Key Terrorist, Thwarts Major Attack
Uniting for Linguistic Diversity in Assam's Political Arena
Assam's Fight Against Child Marriage: A Promising Start in Cachar District