Dramatic Highlights from Day 4 of the Australian Open
Day four at the Australian Open featured thrilling comebacks and upsets. Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula advanced after overcoming challenges, while Olga Danilovic staged an upset to move into the third round. Other notable players in action included Medvedev, Djokovic, and Gauff, with more matches scheduled throughout the day.
The fourth day of the Australian Open served up intense tennis action and gripping contests. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka showcased her resilience, overcoming a second-set deficit to defeat Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5 and secure a spot in the third round.
Meanwhile, American seventh seed Jessica Pegula displayed dominance on Margaret Court Arena, breezing past Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2 in just 71 minutes. Earlier, Serbia's Olga Danilovic created an early shock in the day's proceedings, defeating the 25th seed Liudmila Samsonova with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory.
The event has also seen significant buzz around players like Medvedev, Gauff, and Djokovic, with fans eagerly anticipating their performances as the tournament progresses. Rain delayed some morning matches, but it did little to dampen the charged atmosphere of this prestigious tennis spectacle.
