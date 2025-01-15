Shock Exit: Laura Siegemund Upsets Zheng Qinwen

In a major upset at the Australian Open, last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the second round following a 7-6(3) 6-3 loss to unseeded German Laura Siegemund on Wednesday. The match took place at John Cain Arena, where Zheng appeared out of sorts from the onset.

Siegemund started aggressively, claiming the first set in a tense tiebreak. She quickly established dominance in the second set with an early break. Zheng, ranked as the Chinese fifth seed, managed to secure a break of her own but soon found herself trailing 3-1.

Ranked world number 97, Siegemund held her serve to seal the victory, thereby ending Zheng's attempt to mimic fellow Chinese player Li Na's 2014 Grand Slam success. This unexpected defeat marks a significant moment in the tournament's early rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)