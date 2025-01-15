Left Menu

Shock Exit: Laura Siegemund Upsets Zheng Qinwen

In a surprising upset, unseeded German player Laura Siegemund defeated last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen at the Australian Open's second round. Siegemund won the match 7-6(3) 6-3, thwarting Zheng's aspirations of replicating compatriot Li Na's 2014 victory at the Grand Slam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:09 IST
Shock Exit: Laura Siegemund Upsets Zheng Qinwen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major upset at the Australian Open, last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen was eliminated in the second round following a 7-6(3) 6-3 loss to unseeded German Laura Siegemund on Wednesday. The match took place at John Cain Arena, where Zheng appeared out of sorts from the onset.

Siegemund started aggressively, claiming the first set in a tense tiebreak. She quickly established dominance in the second set with an early break. Zheng, ranked as the Chinese fifth seed, managed to secure a break of her own but soon found herself trailing 3-1.

Ranked world number 97, Siegemund held her serve to seal the victory, thereby ending Zheng's attempt to mimic fellow Chinese player Li Na's 2014 Grand Slam success. This unexpected defeat marks a significant moment in the tournament's early rounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025