Liverpool Holds Ground in Thrilling Premier League Chase

Liverpool will be relieved to conclude their encounters with Nottingham Forest after a rigorous Premier League match on Tuesday ended in a 1-1 draw, sustaining their six-point lead over Forest.

Despite an early goal from Forest's Chris Wood, Liverpool equalized through Diogo Jota's header and maintained pressure throughout, though Forest, unexpectedly second in the league, held firm.

Across the league, Manchester City exhibited late-game vulnerabilities, drawing 2-2 with Brentford, while Chelsea managed a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, extending their winless run. In contrast, Graham Potter secured his first win as West Ham manager.

