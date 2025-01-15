Left Menu

Liverpool Holds Ground in Thrilling Premier League Chase

Liverpool faced a resilient Nottingham Forest, only managing a 1-1 draw at City Ground, maintaining a six-point lead over Forest in the Premier League race. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Chelsea demonstrated vulnerabilities, and Graham Potter celebrated his first victory as West Ham manager. The league contest remains fiercely competitive.

Liverpool will be relieved to conclude their encounters with Nottingham Forest after a rigorous Premier League match on Tuesday ended in a 1-1 draw, sustaining their six-point lead over Forest.

Despite an early goal from Forest's Chris Wood, Liverpool equalized through Diogo Jota's header and maintained pressure throughout, though Forest, unexpectedly second in the league, held firm.

Across the league, Manchester City exhibited late-game vulnerabilities, drawing 2-2 with Brentford, while Chelsea managed a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, extending their winless run. In contrast, Graham Potter secured his first win as West Ham manager.

