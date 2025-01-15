Left Menu

Alcaraz Dominates Australian Open: Next Up, History?

Carlos Alcaraz powered into the third round of the Australian Open with an emphatic victory over Yoshito Nishioka. Maintaining his unbeaten record against left-handed players at Grand Slams, Alcaraz won decisively, showcasing a potent serve and aggressive gameplay. Aiming for the career Slam, he eyes further rounds.

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the third round of the Australian Open in a stunning performance, defeating Japan's Yoshito Nishioka with a dominant 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory. The match, held at Margaret Court Arena, saw Alcaraz extend his unbeaten streak against left-handers to eight in Grand Slam tournaments.

In a rapid one-hour and 21-minute match, Alcaraz imposed his game, breaking Nishioka swiftly and leading two sets in only 43 minutes. Despite Nishioka's efforts to challenge, Alcaraz's formidable serve and strategic play gave him the edge, forcing Nishioka on the defensive.

With his eyes on history, Alcaraz aims to win the Australian Open and become the youngest man to claim a career Slam. "I'm happy with my serve today," Alcaraz remarked, adding that he's focusing on improving each match. His next opponent will be the winner between Jordan Thompson and Nuno Borges.

